F.o.r. Judy

I like my red centered rather than on the 14th each year. So when Judy became my favorite toy she had a soft cloth body which wore out. Mom paid for it to be replaced, and then made her a set of pants and a shirt. When that started wearing out, I put on one of my baby brothers favorite red t-shirts, which had been a gift from mom’s English pen pal. Judy has worn that shirt for about 44 years.