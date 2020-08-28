Previous
Next
Daisy’s Summer by pandorasecho
Photo 3312

Daisy’s Summer

28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Ah, summertime! Even in this strange year, a kid can still be a kid in summer. Back to school in some form soon, I guess. Neat Daisy collage.
August 29th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
nice collection!
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise