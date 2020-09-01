Sign up
Photo 3316
The original Social Distancing champ
Now the marijuana field are right next to the “highway” and their scarecrow is masked and fairly effective. Illinois Valley, Oregon
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
oregon
,
masked
,
bigfoot
