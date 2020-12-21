Previous
Next
Fruit cake by pandorasecho
Photo 3427

Fruit cake

Made from mom’s old recipe. More fruit and nuts and very little cake
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise