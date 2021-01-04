Previous
Next
Cozy by pandorasecho
Photo 3441

Cozy

My old house is warm as long as there is a fire in the woodstove. Sometimes I feel guilty about the carbon load, but I sure love the way a fire dries out my home and keeps mold at bay, as well as warming this coastal humidity.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise