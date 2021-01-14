Sign up
Photo 3451
Zoom first grade
Learning to read a factual report and search for answers in her first grade meeting.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
