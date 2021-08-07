Previous
Happy Birthday Card by pandorasecho
Photo 3656

Happy Birthday Card

For on social media, every year on September 4 I change up the “card” I send to people for their birthday. The date was my Dad’s birthday, and since I can’t give him a card, this is my way of saying it anyway.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Photo Details

