Second grade by pandorasecho
Photo 3679

Second grade

After 17 months and 17 days without a in person class, today she went to start second grade in one of the worst counties currently impacted by covid-19 and I’m excited and terrified for her.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
