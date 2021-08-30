Sign up
Photo 3679
Second grade
After 17 months and 17 days without a in person class, today she went to start second grade in one of the worst counties currently impacted by covid-19 and I’m excited and terrified for her.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
