Previous
Next
Frosted vinyl by pandorasecho
Photo 3915

Frosted vinyl

The holographic contact roll adheres to the glass with static instead of the old sticky adhesive, and it adds rainbows to the room.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise