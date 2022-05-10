Previous
Anybody by pandorasecho
Anybody

My anybody is almost always this girl. The roses were part of my Mother’s Day girt from Daisy and her Daddy. Her new haircut, her first ever, happened after she designed what she wanted on a short hair app.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
carol white ace
Beautiful, she looks very grown up
May 10th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
She looks lovely. The new hair style suits her
May 10th, 2022  
