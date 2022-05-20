Previous
Next
Arranged by pandorasecho
Photo 3942

Arranged

Two weekends after Mother’s Day- Daisy is still arranging petals from the roses she gave me. And more fall every day, but they can’t be tossed because they are still pretty and the horse likes them as a hat.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1080% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise