Photo 3961
Endert’s Beach Overlook, Crescent City, CA
This spot up above Crescent City is commonly known as Pecker’s Knob. It’s popular with weddings, funerals and tourists but the local teens love it as the local make out spot on a weekend night.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
30dayswild2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's the kind of view you could enjoy for hours!
June 9th, 2022
