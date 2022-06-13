Sign up
Photo 3966
Neighbor's 3 dogs
It was raining and the neighbor dogs were diving in and out of the wet grass and running like they were in the waves at the beach, shaking their coats didn't dry them off any but they didn't care.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
