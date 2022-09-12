Previous
Auditions by pandorasecho
Auditions

My husband running auditions for the Crescent City Youth Choir. Soon the granddaughter was in tears because you have to be at least 10 and grandpa accepted her 13 year old cousin but not willing to accept 8 year old her even if she is family.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

