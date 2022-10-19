Sign up
Photo 4094
Melting into her reflection
The Mary D Hume is a historic landmark, but has been slowly falling apart. I have visited and photographed her for 38 years so far. The bridge in the background is lovely too. Mouth of the Rogue River in Gold Beach, Oregon.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
