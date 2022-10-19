Previous
Melting into her reflection by pandorasecho
Melting into her reflection

The Mary D Hume is a historic landmark, but has been slowly falling apart. I have visited and photographed her for 38 years so far. The bridge in the background is lovely too. Mouth of the Rogue River in Gold Beach, Oregon.
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
