Photo 4135
Sparkles
A rainy visit to old town Bandon, Oregon.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
1
1
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6004
photos
63
followers
60
following
Tags
nov22words
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 30th, 2022
