Photo 4154
The dragon tree
The old roots of a fallen tree on the sea cliff in Charleston Oregon.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
2
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6022
photos
63
followers
60
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th December 2022 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of you all
December 19th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Belle image de vous,un arbre très étonnant magnifique
December 19th, 2022
