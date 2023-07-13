Sign up
Photo 4361
McDonald’s Oreo pie
Actually very disappointing. The chocolate crust was like the cookie but the cream was flavorless
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Dawn
ace
Looks nice though but how disappointing
July 14th, 2023
