Previous
Photo 4363
The dragonfruit growers
These also didn’t grow much, like yesterdays post, they were the ones I didn’t repot, but they began growing when I again covered them by putting in clear cups, with another cup upside down over them to create a mini greenhouse
See the runts posted yesterday.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6390
photos
64
followers
64
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th July 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
