The dragonfruit growers
The dragonfruit growers

These also didn’t grow much, like yesterdays post, they were the ones I didn’t repot, but they began growing when I again covered them by putting in clear cups, with another cup upside down over them to create a mini greenhouse

See the runts posted yesterday.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

