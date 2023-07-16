Sign up
Photo 4364
Mercat and rainbow
A chunk of prismatic vinyl on a window created a rainbow. I dropped a piece of white paper with a granddaughter painting into it to accent the colors
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6391
photos
64
followers
64
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th July 2023 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
