Previous
Shark petting by pandorasecho
Photo 4368

Shark petting

This shark was amazingly eager to get petted and like a cat kept coming back and rubbing against the hands of my friend’s daughter.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise