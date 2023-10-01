Previous
Colorful by pandorasecho
Photo 4441

Colorful

My husband brought me this colorful treat today. Yellow steamed bun filled with purple sweet potatoes
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise