Color

I love color, and vision may be my favorite sense but if I have to choose only one color to be thankful for, then it would have to be the color of the stones in my grandma’s squash blossom necklace, turquoise like the swimming pools and the perfect sky. When I feel sad and listless, just watching the sun filtering through blue water can lift my spirits and relax the tension in my back. Smurf blue and Pikachu yellow, pumpkin orange and coral red, I fill my home with color and memories.