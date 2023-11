Music

Last night we realized that The Eras tour movie was leaving our theater after this weekend. I had promised the granddaughter we could see it, and the theater was empty except for the three of us, so of course we had to dance and sing. Most of you know my husband is a choir teacher and music has been a basic in our lives together. The gratitude challenge asked which sound we were most grateful for and I had to choose either music or the mournful sound of the local foghorn.