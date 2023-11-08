Books

What book are you most grateful for? This one is it. It started my life long love of books and can be counted in to keep the attention of any class I substituted in. Literally Preschool to High school if I read it to them. My boys loved it. The granddaughter loved it and even though the good guys save the gold from the pirates. There is humor without anyone dying in how they use their brains to do it. The only complaint is always that the shark is calked “a big Fish” which is true but kids feel smarter than the author when they loudly insist that it’s a SHARK.