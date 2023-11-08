Previous
Books by pandorasecho
Photo 4479

Books

What book are you most grateful for? This one is it. It started my life long love of books and can be counted in to keep the attention of any class I substituted in. Literally Preschool to High school if I read it to them. My boys loved it. The granddaughter loved it and even though the good guys save the gold from the pirates. There is humor without anyone dying in how they use their brains to do it. The only complaint is always that the shark is calked “a big Fish” which is true but kids feel smarter than the author when they loudly insist that it’s a SHARK.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful to read! Lovely memories
November 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise