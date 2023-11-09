Favorite place

The place you’re most grateful for. That was hard at first. After all I have lived in the pacific redwoods, and Custer State Park, Main Street Ashland, Oregon just up from Lithia Park, the Rocky Mountains at Yellowstone. Beijing within a bus or bike ride if so many Palace gardens. I’ve Traveled to the Baltic Sea and the Dutch Flower fields. I’ve never lived anywhere where beautiful places were surrounding me.
But then the answer is obvious. Since I was 18 I have moved 12 times but only had one home. Where Greg is. That’s my place. And I’m so grateful to have a home like him. It’s why one of our songs is by Billy Joel,
“You're My Home
/
Lyrics
When you look into my eyes
And you see the crazy gypsy in my soul
It always comes as a surprise
When I feel my withered roots begin to grow
Well, I never had a place that I could call my very own
But that's all right, my love, 'cause you're my home
When you touch my weary head
And you tell me everything will be all right
You say, "Use my body for your bed"
"And my love will keep you warm throughout the night"
Well, I'll never be a stranger and I'll never be alone
Wherever we're together, that's my home
Home can be the Pennsylvania Turnpike
Indiana's early morning dew
High up in the hills of California
Home is just another word for you
Well, I never had a place that I could call my very own
But that's all right, my love, 'cause you're my home
If I travel all my life
And I never get to stop and settle down
Long as I have you by my side
And there's a roof above and good walls all around
You're my castle, you're my cabin and my instant pleasure dome
I need you in my house 'cause you're my home
You're my home
You're my home”