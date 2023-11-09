Favorite place

The place you’re most grateful for. That was hard at first. After all I have lived in the pacific redwoods, and Custer State Park, Main Street Ashland, Oregon just up from Lithia Park, the Rocky Mountains at Yellowstone. Beijing within a bus or bike ride if so many Palace gardens. I’ve Traveled to the Baltic Sea and the Dutch Flower fields. I’ve never lived anywhere where beautiful places were surrounding me.



But then the answer is obvious. Since I was 18 I have moved 12 times but only had one home. Where Greg is. That’s my place. And I’m so grateful to have a home like him. It’s why one of our songs is by Billy Joel,



“You're My Home

/

Lyrics

When you look into my eyes

And you see the crazy gypsy in my soul

It always comes as a surprise

When I feel my withered roots begin to grow

Well, I never had a place that I could call my very own

But that's all right, my love, 'cause you're my home

When you touch my weary head

And you tell me everything will be all right

You say, "Use my body for your bed"

"And my love will keep you warm throughout the night"

Well, I'll never be a stranger and I'll never be alone

Wherever we're together, that's my home

Home can be the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Indiana's early morning dew

High up in the hills of California

Home is just another word for you

Well, I never had a place that I could call my very own

But that's all right, my love, 'cause you're my home

If I travel all my life

And I never get to stop and settle down

Long as I have you by my side

And there's a roof above and good walls all around

You're my castle, you're my cabin and my instant pleasure dome

I need you in my house 'cause you're my home

You're my home

You're my home”