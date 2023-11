Starry lights

What Sight are you most grateful for? The challenge for November 14.



My favorite sense is the sense of vision I love photographs and paintings the interplay of lights and shadows, the emotion evoked by colors. But most of all I feel alive and small but part of something enormous when I see tiny, twinkling lights. Give me firework displays or Christmas lights, the coals of a campfire or the fireflies over a summer lawn, give me stars and a universe of peace fills my soul.