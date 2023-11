Eyes

11/16

What about your body are you thankful for?

Other than simply the fact that it still is here, and had more than one opportunity to give up the ghost, I am very thankful for senses that can still process the sensations and most of all, because I love beauty and lights in the dark, my eyes. They need trifocals now and the skin around them sags and sometimes they are dry or baffle me with the private fireworks display of a visual migraine but they still bring me more joy than sadness.