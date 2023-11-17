Knowledge

11/17/23

What knowledge are you most thankful for?



I’m so very grateful for the ability to read and for the long line of grownups teaching children to live books while teaching them that they are deserving of love by snuggling them close and exploring both ancient texts and the newest tales. Being able to “hear” the thoughts of our ancestors and speak to our future is an amazing thing. Foolish and wise and oh so magical and yet dangerous. There is power in the written word and wanna be dictators are wise to fear it. They can try to “other” people and make us fear and hate each other. But nothing is more unifying than sharing our dreams and hopes and stories.