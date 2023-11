Art

11/18/2023

What piece of art are you most grateful for?



It’s more a craft than a real art work, but over the years I have produced hundreds of these silhouettes inside a wreath of hands. My students were mostly preschool through first grade. This one was my two year old the Christmas my Dad was in hospice. I sometimes see one hanging on a door or in a window here in town. I love knowing that years later some of them are still around.