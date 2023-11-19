Previous
Touching by pandorasecho
Touching

11/19/23

What touch are you most grateful for?

There are so many types of touches and so many people who are starving for contact. The Covid era and social media haven’t helped ease the loneliness that many of us feel even when surrounded by other people. But I’m not sure I can choose just one to be most grateful for. The first touch between a mother and a child, the last touch on a hand clashed with a dying lived one. A firm hug that neither wants to break off before departing home. A delighted hug when surprised by someone who has been missed. The cool touch in a fevered brow, the comfort of the furry head of a beloved pet nuzzling against you when you are sad. There are so many loved ones, so many remembered moments and each was a precious gift. Wiping a tear, kissing and holding on. I’m grateful for those I have touched and been touched by.
