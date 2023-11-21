Seasons in the sun

11-21-23

What song are you most grateful for?

Impossible Question.

Because throughout my seasons of life I have always loved music and songs have been there through all my highs and lows, but not just one song. There are a few certain songs though that seem to follow and haunt me all through my life. As early as I can remember my parents played records and the radio and such tv shows as Hee Haw and the Lawrence Welk Show. My Dad sang while he drove and they were often sings with a story and an unfortunate tendency to be stereotypical Indian stories like “Running Bear” and “Kowliga” and “Son, don’t go near the Indians”

Mom danced in the kitchen while doing the dishes. The Twist and my breakfast went together. Then the man I fell for, needed a ride to practice in the evenings for Godspell, and so I answered the ad asking for someone to carpool with. The chemistry major soon realized his energy was recharged by drama and music and became the Mr. Goode most of you know, music teacher extraordinaire.

When I started teaching preschool and had my two boys I fell in love with the music of Bev Bos, Raffi, and Kenny Loggins, and had a blast doing Baby Beluga endlessly.

But one sing, maybe the first song I loved that I didn’t learn from my parents, that I still find myself singing as I drive is the sad, but beautiful and wise, song by Terry Jacks, “Seasons in the sun”



“We had joy, we had fun

We had seasons in the sun

But the stars we could reach

We’re just starfish on the beach



All our lives we had fun

We had seasons in the sun

But the hills that we climbed

were just seasons out of time



And the wine and the song

Like the seasons

Have all gone”