Cair Paravel

11/22/23

What story are you most grateful for?

This list already asked what was your favorite book. I guess there is some difference. But my favorite story. Maybe a story I wrote or a movie I saw or a puppet story I tell little kids at Halloween. But the first one I became totally obsessed with was the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. I really wanted to meet Aslan and live in the castle on a sea cliff and eat Fruit grown in fertile earth from toffee. My fifth Grade teacher, Ed Schnackenburg read it to us each day after lunch. I’d put my head down on the desk and see the scenes more vividly than most movies. In fact. Rereading it as an adult I was shocked at how short the books are, how brief the descriptions are to be able to create such vivid images. He was a master at referring to tiny details which evoked entire emotions and scenery.