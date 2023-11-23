Christmas Tree 1998

11/23/23 what Tradition are you grateful for?



For me it is the Christmas tree. That light in the darkness, that gathering focal point for family and friends. That reminder of the past abd hope for the future. That intruder which won’t fit and takes effort and requires a cleaning and decluttering of living spaces. I never want to put it up and then I hang on longer than is acceptable. I love not only mine, not only traditional but seeing others through windows. Seeing ones made of books or crab pots or tires or old laundry. I love having friends invite me around theirs and having them around mine in all my messiness. I love sitting with the chatter of board games being played while I quietly address Christmas cards.