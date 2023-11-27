Previous
Running water by pandorasecho
Running water

11/27/23
What small thing that you use daily are you most grateful for?

Honestly the one thing that I am always aware is an amazing gift is being able to turn a tap and have running, hot or cold water, clean and safe to drink, abundant enough to fill washing machines and wading pools and take daily baths or showers.
It’s a luxury my grandmother didn’t have in her house, and one my great grandmother only had via a hand pump and a reservoir on the side of her stove. It’s one I’ve done enough long camping or power outages to know I can live without, but I sure do love living with it.
Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
Beverley ace
Me too
November 28th, 2023  
