Purple paper by pandorasecho
After realizing that our bleak weather had given me pseudo selective coloring of the bridge replacement in red, orange, yellow and green- I decided to color the sky blue. But today I had no purple and the word of the day was paper so I painted the three bridges. I’m not sure when the old I’ve was built but it was replaced by the Dr Fine bridge in 1940 and that is currently about half removed. The bottom is from a rendering of the eventual replacement bridge which isn’t yet begun. I didn’t put in the current temporary bridge.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

