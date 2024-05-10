Sign up
Photo 4663
Perpetual motion
I can’t begin to count how many shoes she has left in brand new state as she outgrew them, wearing only these crocs for three years. Unless it was for an activity with required shoes like soccer or basketball or choir performances.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Tags
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
