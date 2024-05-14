Previous
Memories by pandorasecho
Memories

I said “grandpa Greg and your Dad now, look a lot like Greg and his Dad used to.”
Daisy, in all her sarcastic ten year old glory declared, “except for the Greg and his Dad part they looked exactly like Greg and my Dad.”
