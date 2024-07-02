Sign up
Photo 4716
Bubble “fireworks”
You might think that bubbles would scare a dog less than fireworks but you’d be wrong.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th June 2024 10:55pm
