Daddy time by pandorasecho
Daddy time

The youth soccer league has been here for decades but was shutting down. My son stepped up to volunteer as coach for his daughter’s U-12 team.
17th July 2024

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Pat Knowles
Well done to him….the hero of the day!
July 17th, 2024  
