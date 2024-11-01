Thankful for

I’ve seen posts from a few friends starting off with the post a day about what you are grateful for. I love reading those posts and I’ve participated a few times. I don’t want to this year. I’m not feeling particularly grateful. In fact I’m feeling very gloomy and in pain more often than not and when I leave the house it’s usually wearing a mask that says “I’m fine” if I run into someone who knows me. Maybe this year I need to focus on gratitude precisely because I’m not feeling it. So deep breath, internal growl, mental cursing and



I’m grateful (day 1)

The side of my old house is ripped open, you can escape by opening the cabinet under the sink and crawling through to the outdoors. As my husband pointed out today. It rained inches today so the plumber who came to change out the corroded drain pipes didn’t want to crawl under the house and rescheduled but did replace both the laundry room faucet which has been missing since it corroded and fell off a year ago. We could turn on water and it just poured from a hole between the two knobs. Now there is a faucet with a hose attachment- and he replaced the kitchen faucet that had a sprayer which never worked even back when we moved in in 1996. Anyway I am grateful. We have running water. Both in the only bathroom and in the kitchen plus now in the laundry room as well. I’m less grateful for the running water that hits the back of my arm chair from the ceiling every time it rains. Have I mentioned that it rains over a hundred inches a year at my house? But anyway, I’ve gratitude a day. Today’s is running water.



I posted the following twelve years ago under discussions here





Alice Herz-Sommer is 108 and a survivor of both WWI and the Death Camps of WWII but I read an article about her that said,



"Today, living in a cozy one-room flat in London, Alice is contented with life, and still smiling. She sticks to her daily routine with ferocious discipline, starting her piano at 10am sharp. “I have trouble moving these two fingers,” she says smiling, slightly embarrassed. She was swimming daily up to the age of 97. She also reads every day, holding a giant magnifying glass. She takes long walks daily, shunning both walker and hearing aid, and still cooks for herself. “If Hitler could have heard me playing my music I’m sure he would have been a better man.”



At 108, Alice is still witty and coherent, even flirtatious, with a ready laugh. When asked the secret to her long life, Alice responds, “in a word: optimism. I look at the good. When you are relaxed, your body is always relaxed. When you are pessimistic, your body behaves in an unnatural way. It is up to us whether we look at the good or the bad. When you are nice to others, they are nice to you. When you give, you receive.” Even at her advanced age, Sommers’ joy for living still shines through “I have lived through many wars and have lost everything many times… Yet, life is beautiful, and I have so much to learn and enjoy. I have no space nor time for pessimism and hate.” Alice is not afraid of death, she says “when I die I can have a good feeling. I believe I lived my life the right way.”







That and the fact that I have been thinking of November being our Thanksgiving has made me decide to use my daily photo/journal to focus on the gifts that I have in my life. I don't know if anyone else wants to participate but I will be tagging thankful4 and following these themes



Monday - Past things I've been blessed by - using older pictures

Tuesday - Natural gifts

Wednesday - Man made treasures

Thursday - Family Traditions

Friday - Why I love being me

Saturday - People I'm lucky to have touch my life

Sunday - Future Dreams



because honestly I tend to bog down in the complaining and why I don't love being me too much. And secondly, I have a ton of older memories and pictures I want to share a bit



So if you are with my, I would be delighted and if you're on your own journey drop by and see my blessing and share yours.