Previous
Guide through Narnia by pandorasecho
Photo 4850

Guide through Narnia

Her class is reading the Novel. Today her job was to use her finger to follow along on the document camera so the other kids could keep track of where they were.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super photo… she’s a clever girl!
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise