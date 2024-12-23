Previous
Panoramic view by pandorasecho
Photo 4889

Panoramic view

From ground to sky of my broken but beautiful sweet gum tree

It’s actually a very tall, thick tree but the panorama and distance is deceptive
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact