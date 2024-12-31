Previous
Rain rain go away by pandorasecho
Rain rain go away

This isn’t a waterfall

Normally, and those rocks are fifteen feet above the rivers surface, but we’ve had 104 inches of rain this year and 18 of those were after Dec 1st
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is a lot of water!
December 31st, 2024  
