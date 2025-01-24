Previous
Glued by pandorasecho
Photo 4921

Glued

My speaker fell off the wall and shattered a glass heart from the boys I’d gotten 20 years ago. The vase is glass but covered in baked polymer clay and didn’t shatter. I used superglue to attach a rose, butterfly and the mom from the broken heart.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact