Ornaments by pandorasecho
Photo 4941

Ornaments

Decorating my kitchen shelf
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Mary Siegle ace
OK — I have to ask, even though it is not my business, was there some sort of contest of who loves the other more? If so, it looks like the stakes had been raised to a pretty high level. Great photo.
February 14th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
@mcsiegle yeah, it’s a granddaughter thing, dg is both our initials and everytime I tell her, “I love you” she insists, lI love you more.l I’ve argued everything I can think of, I loved you before you were born, my heart is bigger, I just don’t think you'll know until you’re a grandma yourself etc. but she is stubborn and has been know to shout it and then hang up the phone so she can’t hear my argument.
February 14th, 2025  
