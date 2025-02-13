Sign up
Previous
Photo 4941
Ornaments
Decorating my kitchen shelf
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th February 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Mary Siegle
ace
OK — I have to ask, even though it is not my business, was there some sort of contest of who loves the other more? If so, it looks like the stakes had been raised to a pretty high level. Great photo.
February 14th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
@mcsiegle
yeah, it’s a granddaughter thing, dg is both our initials and everytime I tell her, “I love you” she insists, lI love you more.l I’ve argued everything I can think of, I loved you before you were born, my heart is bigger, I just don’t think you'll know until you’re a grandma yourself etc. but she is stubborn and has been know to shout it and then hang up the phone so she can’t hear my argument.
February 14th, 2025
