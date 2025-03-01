Rainbow March is all about the light

I have a screenshot today of results from googling indigo, blue and purple because even after 8 completed rainbow March challenges, the difference eludes me.



Part of what I found is an argument that Newton just wanted 7 colors to match the idea of 7 musical notes, so invented a color eyes can’t usually differentiate



Part says this, “Purple, magenta, and hot pink, as we know, don't occur in the rainbow from a prism because they can only be made as a combination of red and blue light. And those are on opposite sides of the rainbow, nowhere near overlapping. So there is no purple or hot pink in the rainbow from a prism.”



And part explains that while purple is a mix of red and blue light, violet also includes a whole other spectrum. “Violet

A spectral color, meaning it has its own wavelength in the visible light spectrum

A vivid color that is often described as a slightly bluish purple

Can be produced by passing white light through a prism, which splits the light into colors

Purple

A non-spectral color, meaning it is a combination of red and blue light

Can be used to describe any shade of color between red and blue

Includes shades like lavender, mauve, mulberry, and orchid.”

