Smoothing the mind by pandorasecho
Photo 4959

Smoothing the mind

My autistic grandson loves to sooth himself by watching things fuse and fall, grass and pebbles, through his fingers, or bubbles, or these strawberry tops under the flow of the faucet.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

