Pink feelings

Hot tub and then wading in the pacific at Ireland’s Rustic Lodges in Gold Beach



I’ve been going there since 1984. I was a newlywed when we discovered it. But I have taken so many friends and family. I was there the night they calked to say my adopted son was born and we could pick him up in the next day. I was there a week after my emergency c section a year later and there the night in 1997 when mom called at 8 after midnight to say my Dad had passed. It’s my homiest place I’ve never lived.