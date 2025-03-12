Previous
Yellow by pandorasecho
Photo 4968

Yellow

Kind of ancient by now but a couple decades ago I painted the bathroom lemon yellow and sponged pumpkin over it.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011
Lesley ace
What a great idea and result!
March 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Really beautiful effect…I like it… colours are just so uplifting,
I bet when it’s sunny this room is energised. Your light switch is pretty…
March 13th, 2025  
