Photo 4968
Yellow
Kind of ancient by now but a couple decades ago I painted the bathroom lemon yellow and sponged pumpkin over it.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4
2
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
11th March 2025 4:43pm
Tags
rainbow2025
march25words
Lesley
ace
What a great idea and result!
March 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Really beautiful effect…I like it… colours are just so uplifting,
I bet when it’s sunny this room is energised. Your light switch is pretty…
March 13th, 2025
